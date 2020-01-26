/

Harrogate to Leeds rail route closed to allow emergency tunnel repairs

2 mins read
Please share the news

A tunnel has been closed for safety reasons between Weeton and Horsforth.

As a result, lines between these stations are closed, and trains are currently unable to run between Harrogate and Horsforth.

There is no firm estimate of when the line will reopen but LNER say it is likely to be closed for the remainder of the day.

Network Rail will provide an update later this evening as to whether the line will be reopened for service tomorrow.

Alternative services

Number 36 Bus Service

LNER services will not run between Harrogate and Leeds.

Where possible, Northern will aim to run an hourly train shuttle service between York and Harrogate, and also between Horsforth and Leeds. Some trains will be cancelled throughout.

Northern have replacement buses running as follows:

XX.25 past each hour Horsforth – via booked stations – Harrogate
21.25 Horsforth – via all booked stations – York.(Operated by York Pullman)
22.45 Horsforth – via all booked stations – Harrogate.(Operated by Ross Travel)
23.35 Horsforth – via all booked stations – Harrogate.(Operated by Blue Sky)
XX.30 past each hour Harrogate – via booked stations – Horsforth.
22.30 Harrogate – via all booked stations – Horsforth and drop off as required to Leeds.(Operated by Ross Travel)
23.20 Harrogate – via all booked stations – Horsforth and drop off as required to Leeds.(Operated by Ross Travel)






Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Willow Tree Primary School tackle track and field at inter-school athletics event
Previous Story

Willow Tree Primary School tackle track and field at inter-school athletics event

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info