Harrogate to Leeds rail route closed to allow emergency tunnel repairs

A tunnel has been closed for safety reasons between Weeton and Horsforth.

As a result, lines between these stations are closed, and trains are currently unable to run between Harrogate and Horsforth.

There is no firm estimate of when the line will reopen but LNER say it is likely to be closed for the remainder of the day.

Network Rail will provide an update later this evening as to whether the line will be reopened for service tomorrow.

⚠️ #LNERUpdate Due to urgent repairs to a tunnel between #Harrogate and #Horsforth all lines remain blocked. Disruption is expected until the end of the day. We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to your journey today. pic.twitter.com/xL8YZ1wPV1 — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) January 26, 2020

Alternative services

Number 36 Bus Service

LNER services will not run between Harrogate and Leeds.

Where possible, Northern will aim to run an hourly train shuttle service between York and Harrogate, and also between Horsforth and Leeds. Some trains will be cancelled throughout.

Northern have replacement buses running as follows:

XX.25 past each hour Horsforth – via booked stations – Harrogate

21.25 Horsforth – via all booked stations – York.(Operated by York Pullman)

22.45 Horsforth – via all booked stations – Harrogate.(Operated by Ross Travel)

23.35 Horsforth – via all booked stations – Harrogate.(Operated by Blue Sky)

XX.30 past each hour Harrogate – via booked stations – Horsforth.

22.30 Harrogate – via all booked stations – Horsforth and drop off as required to Leeds.(Operated by Ross Travel)

23.20 Harrogate – via all booked stations – Horsforth and drop off as required to Leeds.(Operated by Ross Travel)