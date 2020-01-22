Harrogate Film Festival returns with bumper line-up

Please share the news













Harrogate Film Festival have announced a bumper line up including an evening with Brian Blessed as the popular event returns for its fourth year.

The now 10-day festival has expanded, with five new venues, the first ever film escape room of its kind and nine new screenings to add to its programme which takes place across 6th – 15th March 2020.

Students from the Northern Film School at Leeds Beckett University will also get the opportunity to showcase the latest in innovation across the industry.

Annabelle Pangborn, Head of Subject, Northern Film School, said: The Harrogate Film Festival has an incredibly rich and diverse programme of events. The festival is known for championing unique stories which shows that we are well suited with similar creative approaches to our work. It will give our students the perfect opportunity to showcase their best work in drama, documentary and experimental film as well as network with industry professionals. Excitement is building as the film festival draws closer and students here at the Northern Film School at Leeds Beckett University can’t wait to show off their skillset.

The festival has expanded due to rapid growth and popularity surrounding the event with new events and ideas.

More than 500 entries from countries around the world have been submitted to the popular independent filmmakers short film competition which is part of the festival.

Five new venues around the town such as RedHouse Originals and House of Harrogate will also be used during the 10-day event.

Workshops are also back, along with local storyboard artist from shows such as Shaun the Sheep and Dennis and Gnasher, David Bunting.

Adam Chandler, Managing Director at the festival, said: I can’t wait! It’s going to be bigger and better with some truly unique and innovative events. I’m also delighted to welcome back our existing partners along with new ones. Leeds Beckett University’s Northern Film School, who I’m really excited to have on board, is one of the country’s most exciting and fastest growing film schools which will only help us in our mission of delivering quality film experiences and education.

Zoe Robinson, managing partner, Raworths who have supported the Festival since its inauguration added: The Harrogate Film Festival has rapidly grown in size and quality since it began, and we are thrilled to be part of its exciting journey. Raworths are committed supporters of the arts and the long-term benefits these can bring to our community. The success and attention this young festival has achieved, both at home and overseas is impressive and a further step towards making Harrogate a truly cultural destination. We are looking forward to enjoying the line-up of 2020’s event.