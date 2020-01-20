Harrogate police
Man who was found on Whitby beach now named

Police are now in a position to name the man who was found deceased near to the East Pier on Whitby beach on Saturday 11 January 2020. He was 64-year-old Christopher Batty from Whitby.

Mr Batty’s death is not being treated as suspicious, however officers are conducting enquiries to determine his last know movements.

They are appealing for anyone who knew Mr Batty who saw him between Tuesday 7 January and Saturday 11 January 2020 to contact them, as they may hold information which would assist officers. On the day he was found, Mr Batty was wearing dark blue trousers and a khaki coloured light weight jacket, which he may of been wearing with the hood up.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 select option 1 and pass the information over to the Force Control Room – please quote reference 12200005826.

