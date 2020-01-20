Holocaust Memorial Day to be marked at Ripon Cathedral

Please share the news













On Monday 27 January, at Ripon Cathedral, a service will be held to mark Holocaust Memorial Day and remember the millions of people murdered in the Holocaust and in the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

The theme for this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day is Stand Together. It explores how genocidal regimes throughout history have deliberately fractured societies by marginalising certain groups, and how these tactics can be challenged by individuals standing together with their neighbours, and speaking out against oppression.

Harrogate Borough Mayor Councillor Stuart Martin MBE, along with other dignitaries and local school children will be lighting candles of remembrance during the service that will form the shape of the Star of David.

Councillor Stuart Martin MBE, Harrogate Borough Mayor, said: It’s an honour to have this service at Ripon Cathedral. It will give us all the chance to remember the millions of people murdered in the Holocaust and in the genocides which followed. Remembering what has happened in the past is one way of preventing history from repeating itself.

Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson said: I am delighted that Ripon Cathedral has been asked to host an event for Holocaust Memorial Day on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Birkenau. At a time when antisemitism has been raising its head, even in our own country and when global peace seems so fragile, it seems more important than ever to learn lessons from past mistakes and atrocities.

Rabbi Perez from Harrogate Synagogue added: When we regard someone, because of their race or faith as less than human, that God Created, it is we, not they, who have become less than human, and we did forget that God created them and us too.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the service that takes place from 1.30pm at Ripon Cathedral, Minster Road, Ripon HG4 1QT.