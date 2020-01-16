Conservatives bring Spring Forum to Harrogate Convention Centre

Please share the news













Harrogate Convention Centre has announced it will host the 2020 Conservative Party National Spring Forum in April.

The annual event is expected to see the Conservative party faithful attend as well as senior Conservative politicians. The Spring forum will be one of the first national Conservative Party conference events following the UK’s departure from the EU on 31 January 2020.

Harrogate Convention Centre director, Paula Lorimer said: It’s hard for me to overstate what a major coup this is for the town and our venue. I am very proud of the team here and their achievements. This comes after a number of big signings in 2019 and it sets us on a fantastic road for further success in 2020. In April this year the whole country will focus on events taking place in Harrogate. With thousands of visitors expected in town, the economic impact for the district is estimated to be more than £1.7million.

December’s General Election saw voters return Andrew Jones to Westminster to represent the Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency for the Conservatives.

Cllr Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said: What a brilliant way to kick off 2020. I know the effort which has gone into bringing this event here so congratulations and well done to everyone involved. The Spring Forum comes to Harrogate at a very interesting time for British politics so it’s a big vote of confidence and recognises us as a destination which has the facilities and experience to handle the event. I know that Harrogate’s business community, not least our great independents, will come up with the goods once again, just as it always does when we welcome big events to town.

The Conservative Party Spring Forum takes place over April 3rd and 4th at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Visit conservativespringforum.com for more details.