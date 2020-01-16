Bradford trio in court toay following co-ordinated police response following burglary

Please share the news













Three suspected burglars have been charged following a ‘huge team effort’ between North Yorkshire Police and the police helicopter.

Local units were deployed to search the area and promptly located a suspicious vehicle which failed to stop.

Three men from Bradford, aged 27, 29 and 47, were charged with three separate burglaries other than dwelling and aggravated vehicle taking. They were remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 16 January.

Officers are appealing for anyone living in the Plompton area to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 if they have any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage captured overnight from Tuesday 14 January to 3.30am on Wednesday 15 January, which could assist the investigation.

Following a pursuit, a police car was hit before the suspect vehicle went off-road to make their escape.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) was called to assist with the search and located the vehicle abandoned in a wooded area near to Wetherby Service Station.

Shortly after, the helicopter team located three people in a nearby field and directed officers on the ground towards them.

One of the men was quickly detained and arrested by an officer and dog from the force’s Dogs Section just before two others were located hidden up a tree and arrested by other units.









North Yorkshire Police’s Commander for Harrogate and Craven, Detective Superintendent Steve Thomas said: This was a huge team effort between North Yorkshire Police’s Response teams, Roads Policing Group, Dogs Section, Firearms Unit, Force Control Room, Intelligence Hub and greatly assisted by team at NPAS. It was an excellent result which demonstrated policing at it’s very best – three arrested and suspected stolen property recovered. A huge thanks to all involved and an extra mention to police dog Bobby who was celebrating his third birthday when he caught the first suspect running away and trying to climb over a 6ft fence, good lad.

Please quote reference 12200008050 when providing any information.