Unwanted gift and winter warmer appeal – Victoria Shopping Centre to support Harrogate Homeless Project

Please share the news











1 Share

Christmas has been and gone, but unwanted gifts slowly mount up in already full drawers and cupboards. That is why Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate is working to support Harrogate Homeless Project in an unwanted gift and winter warmer appeal.

Several stores within the centre have become “drop off points” for items such as toiletry sets, warm winter coats, hoodies, and jogging bottoms, as an example. “Drop off points” include HMV, Baytree Interiors, WH Smith, Next, Grape Tree, Café M, Poundland, Sports Direct, The Body Shop and Starbucks.

Statistics suggest that the number of homeless people is increasing nationwide and our region is no exception. Harrogate Homeless Project’s No Second Night Out emergency accommodation had 171 referals last year alone with 1128 nights accessed during the 12 month period, showing that demand for services is still consistently high. The work at Harrogate Homeless Project focuses on supporting homeless individuals off the streets and into settled and sustainable accommodation; part of this pathway includes our day centre and hostel who both provide warm clothing and everyday essentials.’

Charlotte Fortune, Hostel Services Manager at Harrogate Homeless Project said: Harrogate Homeless Project is very grateful to the public for their generous and ongoing support. The Project is reliant on donations from the public to support our services throughout the year. We are also very grateful to Victoria Shopping Centre who have been fantastic in supporting the Project to date and are continuing to do so going forward.

James White, Centre Manager at Victoria Shopping Centre, said: We find it very important to support local charities, especially homelessness given the increase over the years. We worked in partnership with the charity throughout 2019, raising more than £2,500 across the year. We remain very grateful to our shoppers for their support and thank you in advance for any donations – some other ideas include; jumpers, hats and thermal wear.









Please share the news











1 Share