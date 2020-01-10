//

Unwanted gift and winter warmer appeal – Victoria Shopping Centre to support Harrogate Homeless Project

2 mins read
Please share the news
  • 1
    Share

Christmas has been and gone, but unwanted gifts slowly mount up in already full drawers and cupboards. That is why Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate is working to support Harrogate Homeless Project in an unwanted gift and winter warmer appeal.

Several stores within the centre have become “drop off points” for items such as toiletry sets, warm winter coats, hoodies, and jogging bottoms, as an example. “Drop off points” include HMV, Baytree Interiors, WH Smith, Next, Grape Tree, Café M, Poundland, Sports Direct, The Body Shop and Starbucks.

Statistics suggest that the number of homeless people is increasing nationwide and our region is no exception. Harrogate Homeless Project’s No Second Night Out emergency accommodation had 171 referals last year alone with 1128 nights accessed during the 12 month period, showing that demand for services is still consistently high. The work at Harrogate Homeless Project focuses on supporting homeless individuals off the streets and into settled and sustainable accommodation; part of this pathway includes our day centre and hostel who both provide warm clothing and everyday essentials.’

Harrogate Homeless Project
Harrogate Homeless Project

Charlotte Fortune, Hostel Services Manager at Harrogate Homeless Project said:

Harrogate Homeless Project is very grateful to the public for their generous and ongoing support. The Project is reliant on donations from the public to support our services throughout the year.

We are also very grateful to Victoria Shopping Centre who have been fantastic in supporting the Project to date and are continuing to do so going forward.

 

James White, Centre Manager at Victoria Shopping Centre, said:

We find it very important to support local charities, especially homelessness given the increase over the years. We worked in partnership with the charity throughout 2019, raising more than £2,500 across the year.

We remain very grateful to our shoppers for their support and thank you in advance for any donations – some other ideas include; jumpers, hats and thermal wear.





Please share the news
  • 1
    Share
  • 1
    Share

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

From challenging times to the most improved schools in Harrogate: Inspirational Primary Schools

aldi knaresborough
Next Story

ALDI submit plans for new Knaresborough store

Latest from Community

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info