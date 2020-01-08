/

McDelivery has arrived in Harrogate

McDonald’s McDelivery via Uber Eats is now available at the McDonald’s restaurant in Harrogate.

Customers living within 1.5 miles (2.41 km) of the restaurant on Cambridge Road in Harrogate can now have their McDonald’s delivered straight to their door, by ordering through the Uber Eats app.

McDonald’s have said that 20 million customers have now ordered a McDelivery in the UK alone since its launch in 2017.

Local franchisee Pritpal Singh, who owns and operates the restaurant in Harrogate, said:

We’re always looking for ways to make the dining experience for our loyal customers more convenient, whether that be through self-service kiosks, table service or click and collect. I’m thrilled to now introduce the McDelivery service to our restaurant in Harrogate, offering our customers more choice than ever before.






