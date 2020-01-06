/

Rotarians make tree-mendous donation to Horticap

Rotarians from the Harrogate Rotary Club collected Christmas trees in the Saints and Almsford areas of Harrogate on Saturday 4 January 2020.

The 24 Rotarians collected 220 trees with donations of over £1000 which will be donated to Horticap and other local Rotary charities.

The Rotary club have given their thanks to the residents for their generous donations.

The trees were taken to Horticap  for shredding into compost for use within their own Garden and for sale to customers.

This is the 6th year the Rotary Club have collected Christmas trees.





