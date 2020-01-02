/

In pictures: Harrogate Christmas Concert extravaganza

The Harrogate Symphony Orchestra, Harrogate Choral Society and many children from local schools came together on Saturday, 14 December for a Christmas Concert extravaganza at the Harrogate Convention Centre.

Bryan Western, Musical Director of the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra, said:

The Harrogate Christmas Concert is an annual event in the Convention Centre: always a real treat for everyone involved.

This year we had 80 singers from the Harrogate Choral Society, 95 orchestral players from the Symphony Orchestra and 300 local primary school children.

It was and always is, such great occasion for the town and what an opportunity for the children to experience performing with an adult choir, a symphony orchestra and in front of over 1000 people in the audience!

Even Santa managed to get here again this year and added to the festive occasion.
If you haven’t managed yet to enjoy this wonderful event, the next one is slightly earlier in December 2020: on the 5th at 6pm.









