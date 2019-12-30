Step up for Harrogate Hospice’s virtual challenge

Please share the news













Harrogate hospice care charity Saint Michael’s is setting a feel-good New Year challenge to help people get fit and have fun with friends and family, while supporting hospice care.

The Marathon in a Month challenge invites people to complete 26.2 miles (42.16 km) between January 20 and February 20th, by running, jogging or walking. While participants kick start their 2020 with a fitness challenge, funds they raise through sponsorship will help local people living with terminal illness and bereavement.

Entry to the Marathon in a Month is free and all runners will receive a supporter pack with tips on taking part, staying motivated and making the most of their fundraising, plus a medal when they complete the challenge. Anyone raising more than £100 in sponsorship will also receive a special Team Saint Michael’s running vest to remind them of their achievement.

Staff and volunteers at Saint Michael’s will also be joining in the challenge – which can be done by walking to work, running a mile a day, or even in one go – and hope plenty of local people will join in.

If the virtual marathon doesn’t appeal, the charity has other exciting challenges – from a Yorkshire Three Peaks adventure in March, a thrilling skydive in April, the Great North Run in September – or create your own event,

Chief Executive of Saint Michael’s Tony Collins said: New year is the ideal time to take up a personal fitness and wellbeing challenge. What better way to stay motivated to your goal, than by knowing that every step you take will be bringing care and comfort to local people living with terminal illness and bereavement.

To sign up for the Marathon in a Month event: sign up at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/marathon-in-a-month-tickets-86781348349