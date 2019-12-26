UK’s first ‘Real Yellow Jersey’ awarded to everyday hero from Harrogate

Please share the news













Janet Baird from Harrogate has been honoured for first time with Real Yellow Jersey for using cycling to transform her life.

Campaign supported by former Tour de France yellow jersey winners Chris Boardman and Sean Yates

Janet Baird, from Harrogate, has become one of the first people to be awarded the UK’s inaugural “Real Yellow Jersey” for her everyday cycling heroics.

Ten jerseys, handknitted in Tour de France yellow, have been presented to people who’ve used cycling to change their lives and inspire more of us to ride our bikes.

Janet stopped riding her bike after losing her cycling twin sister Margaret. But 14 years later, Cycling UK’s Big Bike Revival scheme helped her get back on her bike – and now she’s even ditched the car.

The twins began cycling when they were 11 and it quickly became an important part of their lives. They biked through their teens and into adulthood, often venturing out on amazing charity rides.

But in 2004, after 40 years cycling together, Margaret tragically developed serious complications after suffering a stress fracture in her leg and died in hospital. Janet was left heartbroken.

She had not only lost her cycling friend; she had a lost her twin sister. She stopped cycling altogether and totally lost her confidence.

Margaret said: You don’t forget losing someone, but I had started to feel better about things. So slowly I began to think about getting back on my bike, thinking I’ll try and see if I can get my confidence back.

In 2018, Janet was convinced to go along to a Big Bike Revival event in Harrogate run by Resurrection Bikes.

Janet said: There were crowds of people there all happy and confident. I got to know the project and felt so inspired by all the work Resurrection Bikes were doing. It was a buzz of activity and I felt I was back in my own world.

Janet is now back in the saddle and full of renewed enthusiasm. She’s encouraging her friends to get on their bikes and campaigns for more cycle routes in her local area.

She’s even given up her car and relies on “bike, boots and bus” to get around.

Jenny Box, Head of Behaviour Change in England, said: We wanted to celebrate all those amazing people across the country who are getting back on their bikes, changing their lives and helping others to do the same. Janet is one of the real heroes of cycling whose skills, commitment and personal journeys are helping the nation reap the benefits of two wheels. The Real Yellow Jersey is also a symbol of everything that’s to be celebrated about everyday cycling and an encouragement for more people to get in the saddle.

Janet said: I’m absolutely ecstatic about getting the yellow jersey, about everything it means. I’m very happy. I wouldn’t have started cycling again if it wasn’t for the Big Bike Revival. It was the catalyst to give me the nudge I needed. It’s free and it doesn’t pollute. It’s a big bonus for everyone. It’s so good for our health. We should be encouraging more people to get out on their bikes and cycle more. I have to admit, I am nervous every time I go out, but it’s getting better. I feel cycling is so therapeutic and a positive way of keeping fit. It’s not all about the Lycra. I don’t have special gear – apart from a good helmet. I’m just so glad I’m back on track!

In the Tour de France, the yellow jersey has been worn by the overall leader since its introduction to the race 100 years ago in 1919. It is an iconic sporting symbol recognised throughout the world and held by only eight British riders in the tour’s 116-year history.

But Cycling UK’s Real Yellow Jersey recognises that cycling isn’t just about sport; it’s an everyday activity for leisure, transport and health, and part of a solution to many of society’s biggest problems from climate change and air pollution to obesity and mental health issues.

Each ‘jersey knit’ garment took eight hours to complete. Created in canary yellow they are a stylish symbol of real cycling excellence.

Chris Boardman, policy advisor for British Cycling, won three stages of the Tour de France and wore the yellow jersey on three separate occasions. He said: The Real Yellow Jersey for the everyday heroes of cycling really shines a light on how cycling can turn lives around, improving health, fitness and wellbeing and I applaud all the recipients for their achievements.

Former professional cyclist, Sean Yates, who wore the yellow jersey in 1994 and played a pivotal role in helping Sir Bradley Wiggins become the first Briton to win the Tour de France in 2012.

Sean Yates said: The yellow jersey in the Tour de France remains the ultimate symbol of cycling sporting success. So it’s fantastic to see ten inspiring individuals from all walks of life honoured with their own yellow jersey recognising how cycling can make such a massive difference to people’s lives.

More than 70 per cent of the UK population admit they never cycle even though the benefits are well-documented.

People who cycle regularly in mid-adulthood typically enjoy a level of fitness equivalent to someone 10 years younger and their life expectancy is two years above the average.

Meanwhile, the NHS is spending more than £6 billion a year on obesity-related illness; transport accounts for 33 per cent of carbon emissions in the UK and drivers are losing £7.9 billion every year because of traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, 57% of car journeys in Great Britain are under five miles, which Cycling UK says could be cycled.

The Big Bike Revival started in 2015 after Cycling UK discovered there are an estimated 16.6 million unloved and unused bikes languishing in sheds and garages around the country, and that most people just need a little help getting back in the saddle.

It provides free maintenance sessions to get people’s bikes back into working order, organises group rides and skills sessions to help people build up the confidence to ride.

Full list of recipients:

Martin Williams

Martin, from Birmingham was homeless, living on the streets, taking drugs and suffering from anxiety and depression before being put in touch with the Big Bike Revival group, New Roots. Over the last year he has learnt cycle mechanics skills and now teaches others. Martin is now in accommodation and has been clean for the past 18 months. He volunteers at New Roots five days a week and now feels like he has purpose, motivation, and a positive outlook for his future.

Joy Anibaba

Joy, 55 from Olton in the West Midlands learnt to ride at 50 and joined a Big Bike Revival cycling group two years ago. Since then she has become the Club Secretary and a ride leader and she has been a key figure in the growth of the group, inspiring and empowering scores of others.

Declan Nangle

Ten-year-old Declan, from Kidderminster, didn’t think he’d ever be able to ride a bike because he suffers from dyspraxia. Dyspraxia is a developmental coordination disorder that makes coordination and balance difficult. This summer however, thanks to the Big Bike Revival he’s learnt how to ride, is now cycling every weekend and is even a cycling holiday.

Joan Reynolds

Senior speedster Joan, from Walsall in the West Midlands, recently took up cycling after a break of 65 years! Now in her mid-80s, Joan decided that she needed a challenge and so took part in a Cycling UK Big Bike Revival event. Following one-to-one tuition and advice on which bike to choose, Joan is now a regular cyclist.

Janet Baird

Janet and her twin sister Margaret, from Harrogate, Yorkshire, began cycling when they were 11, after 40 years cycling together Margaret sadly died in 2004. Janet couldn’t even look at her bike for years but thanks to the Big Bike Revival she is back in the saddle and full of renewed enthusiasm. She’s now encouraging her friends to get on their bikes and campaigns for more cycle routes in her local area.

Caitlin Bartlett

When Caitlin began cycling, she found many cycling spaces and bike shops intimidating. She felt like she had to pretend to know more than she did to avoid being patronised. Caitlin then found the Big Bike Revival group Beryl’s Night and is now a qualified mechanic working at a community organisation that teaches women and trans people about cycle maintenance.

Linda Rackham

50-year-old Linda from Norwich stopped cycling when she learnt to drive at age 19. Thirty years on and diagnosed with type II diabetes she was looking for an exercise that suited her. Remembering the joy of cycling from her younger years she went along to a Big Bike Revival event to regain her lost confidence. She’s now cycling over 100 miles a month and has encouraged her partner and friends to join her.

Judith Swaffield

Judith, from Southampton, was looking for new experiences to cope with the grief of losing her mother. She joined a Big Bike Revival group which helped her to explore the local parks at a comfortable pace and she was able to find joy and happiness again with the support and friendship of the group.

Rebecca

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in her mid-30s Rebecca, from Bradford Yorkshire, worried her cycling days were numbered. Cycling from a young age Rebecca is determined not to let her illness stop her from riding and thanks to a new bicycle and renewed confidence she hopes to continue riding for years to come (Rebecca is not comfortable being filmed but is happy to be interviewed off camera).

Farzana Khan

Farzana Khan, from Bradford, Yorkshire, was not able to ride a bike but was determined that she and her children should learn so they could enjoy going out cycling together as a family. With the help and support of a Big Bike Revival group Farzana and her children have learnt how to ride.