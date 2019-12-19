Local Hospice Charity thanks community for their support

Please share the news













Saint Michael’s Hospice is thanking the local community for their continued support, and highlighting the difference it has made to local people living with terminal illness and their families, over the last 12 months.

Saint Michael’s Hospice helped 15% more people in 2019, and cared for twice as many people at home than they were able to in 2018.

More than 700 people and their families received vital inpatient and day care.

More than 800 children and adults accessed Just ‘B’ bereavement support.

More than 400 people received support from our patient and family support team.

Tony Collins, Chief Executive of Saint Michael’s Hospice said: Saint Michael’s is able to undertake our vital work due to the incredible support we receive and for this we are truly grateful. From everyone at Saint Michael’s, thank you so much for all that you do, you are making a real difference to local people living with terminal illness and bereavement.

More than 1,000 people recently supported Saint Michael’s Hospice by dedicating lights on their Christmas Trees and paying tribute to loved ones as part of Light up a Life.

These dedications will help to keep hospice care shining brilliantly and ensure that more families receive the support and care when they need it most.

Dedications can still be made as part of Light up a Life by visiting www.lightupalife.net, giving people an opportunity to pay tribute to loved ones whilst giving the gift of care this Christmas.







