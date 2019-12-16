Frazer Theatre Comedy Club January 2020 – a whole new year of funny begins

Please share the news













The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club is back for the first show of 2020 on Friday 3rd January, starting things with just the bang you need to clear the post-new year cobwebs and start another twelve months of the best comedy has to offer. We’re starting how we mean to go on, with a star-studded selection of some of the biggest and best names around.

Headlining the show will be comedy powerhouse Justin Moorhouse, making his first appearance at the club after two sold-out performances at the Knaresborough Comedy Festival. Top of the bill at any club in the country and a stalwart of the festival circuit, the opportunity to bring Justin back to Knaresborough is one we would never pass up!

The full line-up includes:

Justin Moorhouse – BBC’s Live at the Apollo

Thom Tuck – The Supersizers Go… Victorian, “Highly impressive” Broadway Baby

Darcie Silver – LGBTQ Comedian Of The Year finalist

Brennan Reece – ITV’s Survival of the Fittest

Tickets are still just £10 in advance, £12 on the door, and are available from www.frazertheatre.co.uk, 07835 927965 or The Olde Chemist’s Shop in Knaresborough

Knaresborough Players Vice-Chairman John Pearce said: It’s hard to think of a better way to start off 2020 than with this absolutely jam-packed array of stand-up talent. 2019 may have been our ‘Five Years of Funny’ event, but that doesn’t mean that we’re taking our foot off the gas this year, as shown by Justin Moorhouse making his first appearance at the monthly club. He’s been delighting audiences up and down the country for years with his down-to-earth humour and natural ability to bond with any audience. Thom Tuck makes a welcome return also, with the Leeds-born comic returning to his home territory after forging an incredibly well-respected reputation as both a serious actor and a leading light of the alternative comedy scene. Making her first appearance with us is Darcie Silver, a great new voice who we believe is destined for big things in the future. Rounding out the bill is Brennan Reece, a long-time friend of the Comedy Club, having played our first ever show back in 2014. Brennan’s star has done nothing but shine ever-brighter since that first appearance, and we’re so glad that, when he can book a gig at any club in the county, he still chooses to come back to Knaresborough to play before our amazing audiences. It’s going to be a brilliant night-that we can guarantee!