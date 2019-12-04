Police investigate after three men demand money from another man on Beulah Street in Harrogate

Please share the news











North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following an attempted robbery that occurred on Beulah Street in Harrogate.

It happened at about 4.30pm on Monday 2 December 2019 and involved three men demanded another man hand over money.

The offenders were unsuccessful and the victim was unharmed during the incident.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sheree Evans. You can also email sheree.evans@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190221313

