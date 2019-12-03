Man arrested over animal welfare offences after throwing ferrets at car

Please share the news











Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was arrested for criminal damage and animal welfare offences in Harrogate.

Officers were called to an incident on Woodfield Road, Harrogate, at about 7.30pm on Monday 2 December 2019.

It was reported that a man had damaged a number of vehicles along the road, using a ferret box to hit them, and had also thrown a pair of ferrets at a vehicle.

A 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, was detained by members of the public, and arrested by police on suspicion of criminal damage and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

At least a dozen vehicles were damaged, including smashed windows, dents and scratches.

The two ferrets are now in the care of the RSPCA.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances of this incident, and ask for any victims who haven’t already come forward to contact North Yorkshire Police. “This would have been a very disturbing and alarming incident to those who witnessed it, and we are keen to speak to anyone who has information that could assist the investigation.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Jessica Errington or PC Nicholas Woods. You can also email Jessica.Errington@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190221285.

