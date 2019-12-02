Harrogate police
Police investigate Starbeck death

Police are investigating a death in the  Starbeck area of Harrogate that is currently treated as unexplained.

Just before 1pm on 28 November 2019, police were called to the sudden death of a woman in her 50s at a property on the High Street in Starbeck, Harrogate.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained pending the results of a post-mortem.

As with all sudden, unexplained deaths, officers needed to carry out an examination of the scene and a scene guard was put in place to allow officers to do this.





