Harrogate Grammar School hosted its annual Oxbridge Conference

The Sixth Form at Harrogate Grammar School hosted its sixth annual Oxbridge Conference recently, with schools represented from across the region and further afield, including Benton Park, Crawshaw Academy, Gosforth Academy, Malton School, Ilkley Grammar School, Rossett School, Prince Henry’s Grammar School, Pudsey Grangefield School, Rossett High School, Ralph Thoresby School and Whitley Bay High School.

Students took part in a practice interview with a subject specialist drawn from teachers across the Red Kite Alliance and a number of other schools that form the Sixth Form of 600 network.

The aim of the conference was to better prepare students for formal Oxbridge interviews receiving individual feedback and action points to help them move forward.

Director of Sixth Form at Harrogate Grammar School, Jonathan Powell, added that:

Students benefit from the specific information, advice and guidance that they receive from the Harrogate Grammar School Scholars programme and the Packages programme, both of which provide support with all aspects of the application process as well as advice on different subject/career pathways. These programmes are delivered by dedicated staff and help to prepare our students for these rigorous and very competitive applications.

Mr Powell concluded:

We now wish all the students every success with their applications, and hope that they are successful in any specialist admissions tests that they may be required to complete, as well as at any interviews which they get invited to.





