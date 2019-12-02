Harrogate Book Fairies are hiding 5 books a day

Please share the news













The Book Fairies are people who love to read.

They hide second hand books around our local area for people to enjoy, so they can share their love of reading and give people a little surprise to make their day.

The Book Fairies launched in March 2017 and currently have almost 9,000 people sharing books in over 100 countries!

The Fairies started in Harrogate earlier this year, and we already have over 420 followers on Instagram (bookfairies_harrogate). As well as dropping general books, they also run specific campaigns with new authors and for special events such as Pride as well as tie ups with Worldwide events such as our Classics weekend.

This December they are doing something very special for the residents of Harrogate and the surrounding areas.

They are hiding 5 books every single day and have put a special surprise in one of those books each day – a voucher for a local business.

Not only will this be an extra treat for our finder, but will help us to continue to support independent businesses in the area.

Below are the list of businesses involved:

Newby Hall & Gardens

The Secret Bakery

The Secret Bakery Destination Venus Comics

Painting Pots Knaresborough

Gymophobics Harrogate

Everyman Cinema Harrogate

Imagined Things Bookshop

Singamajigs

Swim Tots

Isura Beauty

Indie Mama Makes

NJs

Cosmic Love Holistics

Vanilli’s

Al Bivio Restaurant

Belles and Beau

YOLO Dance