Harrogate Book Fairies are hiding 5 books a day
/

Harrogate Book Fairies are hiding 5 books a day

1 min read
Please share the news

The Book Fairies are people who love to read.

They hide second hand books around our local area for people to enjoy, so they can share their love of reading and give people a little surprise to make their day.

The Book Fairies launched in March 2017 and currently have almost 9,000 people sharing books in over 100 countries!

The Fairies started in Harrogate earlier this year, and we already have over 420 followers on Instagram (bookfairies_harrogate). As well as dropping general books, they also run specific campaigns with new authors and for special events such as Pride as well as tie ups with Worldwide events such as our Classics weekend.

This December they are doing something very special for the residents of Harrogate and the surrounding areas.

Harrogate Book Fairies are hiding 5 books a day

They are hiding 5 books every single day and have put a special surprise in one of those books each day – a voucher for a local business.

Not only will this be an extra treat for our finder, but will help us to continue to support independent businesses in the area.

Below are the list of businesses involved:

  • Newby Hall & Gardens
    The Secret Bakery
  • Destination Venus Comics
  • Painting Pots Knaresborough
  • Gymophobics Harrogate
  • Everyman Cinema Harrogate
  • Imagined Things Bookshop
  • Singamajigs
  • Swim Tots
  • Isura Beauty
  • Indie Mama Makes
  • NJs
  • Cosmic Love Holistics
  • Vanilli’s
  • Al Bivio Restaurant
  • Belles and Beau
  • YOLO Dance





Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Harrogate police
Previous Story

Appeal for witnesses to collision on West Park, Harrogate.

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info