Zero Carbon Harrogate host election hustings event with a focus on climate issues

Zero Carbon Harrogate is a registered not-for-profit organisation dedicated to making Harrogate District a net zero carbon community by 2030 in order to secure a sustainable future.

They are hosting a hustings event, with all the candidates for Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, for the elections in December 2019.

Wedneday, 4 December 2019, 19:15 – 21:15

Wesley Chapel, Harrogate, Oxford Street, Harrogate. HG1 1PP

Candidates

Kieron George – Yorkshire Party

Andrew Jones – Conservative

Judith Rogerson – Liberal Democrat

Mark Sewards – Labour

The focus of this meeting will be on the parties’ climate policies but other key political issues may also be discussed.

The programme will be:

19.15 Refreshments

19.30 Welcome

19.35 Candidates Presentations (Each candidate will have 5 minutes to speak)

20.00 Questions (Questions previously submitted will be answered by each candidate. Additional questions will be taken from the floor on the night if time permits.)

21.15pm Close

Jemima Parker, Chair, Zero Carbon Harrogate, said: Zero Carbon Harrogate want to give local voters an opportunity to quiz our parliamentary candidates on their parties’ polices for moving us to a low carbon economy. The next government may be in power until 2024, almost half way through the make-or-break decade to halt climate change. While other issues may feel significant now, unless we take the opportunity to build low carbon infrastructure, generating green jobs and get trees in the ground it may be impossible to have a sustainable future for our children and grandchildren. Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council have stepped up to put net zero emissions targets in place, but national government initiatives are needed to support our local transition. The defining issue of this election is the climate emergency.

