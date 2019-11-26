Police investigation following rape of a woman in the Jennyfields area of Harrogate

Please share the news













Harrogate Police is appealing for information after a woman was raped at a property in the Jennyfields area of Harrogate.

The incident took place on the afternoon of Thursday 10 October 2019 and was reported to police on the 26 October.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Jennyfields Drive or Grantley Drive at around 3pm on 10 October 2019, who may of seen a man and a woman walking along the roadside, to contact them.

They would particularly be interested to hear from drivers who may have been driving along these roads at the time, who may of captured dashcam footage of the man and woman.

The man is described as white, in his early thirties, with a heavy build and short black hair.

Anyone with information which could assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Detective Constable Adam Fenwick of Harrogate CID. You can also email Adam.Fenwick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Please quote reference 12190198265

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The victim is currently receiving support from specially trained officers and partner agencies.