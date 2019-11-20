Harrogate police
/

10-year-old in Knaresborough poked in face and then pushed to the floor

2 mins read
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following an assault on a 10 year-old girl.

  • Tuesday 19 November 2019
  • Between 8.45am and 9am

whilst the victim and her friend were waiting at the traffic lights on the corner of Chain Lane and York Road, near to the Lidl supermarket in Knaresborough.

An unknown man walked up York Road from the old Lidl towards the two girls, snapped his fingers in their faces and then poked the victim on the nose and pushed her over to the floor. The man then walked up York Road towards the town centre.

The victim and her friend made their way to school and informed their teacher who contacted the police.

Police carried out a search for the man but he was not located. He is described as White, approx. 5ft 11 inches, of slim build and aged in his late 20s. He has short spiked brown hair with shaved sides and brown stubble. He was wearing a brown leather coat with a green hoody and white t-shirt underneath, white dirty trousers which had a solid black stripe down the side and black Nike trainers. He was also carrying a black rucksack which had a white symbol on the pocket.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen a man matching the description in Knaresborough at that time to contact them.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Helen Barrett or email Helen.Barrett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190212802.




Nicola Matthews
