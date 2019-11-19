Consultation announced for new Aldi in Knaresborough

Please share the news













Aldi is preparing a planning application to develop a new food store in Knaresborough.

The proposals would see land at Manse Farm (just off York Road, opposite to Nidderdale Lodge Park), developed into a modern store with customer parking and landscaping. The proposed development is part of the masterplan area for development at Manse Farm which was granted planning permission in 2014 and is currently under construction.

The plans are still at an early stage and, before submitting a planning application, Aldi would like to know what local residents think of its proposal. As part of its commitment to community consultation, Aldi is inviting the local community to a public exhibition, displaying its vision for the proposed new store:

Wednesday 27 November 2019

Between: 3pm and 7pm

Chain Lane Community Hub, 60 Chain Lane, Knaresborough, HG3 OSR

Aldi’s proposal would deliver a multi-million-pound investment in the area, creating between 30 and 50 new jobs in the store, as well as additional employment opportunities during construction, and in the supply chain.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: We’re delighted to announce our plans to develop land off York Road into a new Aldi food store to contribute to the delivery of development at Manse Farm in Knaresborough. This site is ideally placed to serve existing and future local residents closer t o their homes . Aldi is known for encouraging linked trips between its stores and other businesses in the area, as typically Aldi customers will purchase value for money products and then go on to complete their weekly shopping in other local stores and specialist independent businesses. We would like to encourage local residents to come along to the public exhibiton on Wednesday 27 November to view the plans, talk to the project team, and provide us with their feedback.

Detailed information about the proposals, and ways in which residents can provide their feedback can be found at the project website: www.aldiconsultation.co.uk/knaresborough, or by contacting the project team on Freephone information line number 0800 298 7040, or email feedback@consultation-online.co.uk