Improvement works at Leeds Station, but check the timetables from Harrogate if travelling over the Christmas period

Network Rail and train operators at Leeds station are strongly advising passengers to check before they travel over Christmas as major work to improve train services continues. This work has been carefully planned to keep disruption to a minimum. Although platforms 1-5 will be closed, the vast majority of services will run and will call at different platforms at the station. However, this work will mean no direct services between Leeds and Harrogate.

On Friday, 27, Saturday, 28 and Sunday, 29 December, platforms 1-5 will be closed to allow Network Rail engineers to continue with a vital project to build a new platform, platform 0, at the station. Work will also take place to test the new signalling system, install new overhead line equipment and carry out work to the track. A full train service will resume on Monday, 30 December.

People travelling between Leeds and Harrogate will have to use a bus replacement service on the portion of the line between Leeds and Horsforth. Other minor service alterations may be in place. Passengers are strongly urged to check before travelling and allow additional time for their journey.

Matt Rice, Route Director for Network Rail’s North and East Route, said: We have planned this work meticulously so that it impacts as few people as possible, however, a small number of services will be affected, so we are urging passengers to check before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator. The work at Leeds this Christmas will allow the transformation of the station to continue, bringing real benefits for the 30 million plus people who use it every year. The work will mean more reliable services and a modernised railway for passengers. We would like to thank all passengers for their understanding whilst this work takes place, which will bring us one step closer to completing this vital project at Leeds station.”

Travellers are also reminded that, as usual, there will be no train services on Christmas Day or Boxing Day through Leeds. This gives Network Rail the opportunity to carry out major work and minimises the number of times throughout the year when passengers are impacted.

The work over Christmas is vital to keep upgrade work at the station progressing well. Network Rail is currently transforming Leeds station and recently installed a new transparent roof over the main concourse, making the area much brighter. As well as the new platform and upgrades to signalling and track, Network Rail is creating a new façade for the main entrance into the station and refurbishing all the toilets. All of this work will create a more modern, reliable and resilient railway for passengers and an improved environment at the station- vastly enhancing the experience of station users.