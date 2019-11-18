After school club launches to support literacy and numeracy skills

Please share the news













Fundamental Learning has launched an after-school club for 5-11 year olds which supports the literacy and numeracy skills taught at primary school in a fun, encouraging environment. The club is led by Mr Straughan, a popular former local primary school teacher and maths lead. The sessions are supported by a teaching assistant and have an emphasis on developing confidence and resilience.

The club is held every Wednesday afternoon during term time at Oatlands Community Centre. Small group sessions start at 4pm, 5pm and 6pm and last 50 minutes. Mr Straughan holds an initial 50 minute assessment for each child to identify their bespoke needs.

Andy Gardner, director of Fundamental Learning observes, “typically parents tell us that while they are keen to support their child’s learning it can be a struggle to create a stress-free quiet time at home. We aim to make the club a fun and supportive environment in which the children can learn.”

A parent recently commented that, “My youngest, after one session, was telling me the areas she wants to work on rather than being over sensitive when she doesn’t understand a task. My eldest has this week won the maths weekly award in her class for the first time ever.”

To read more about Fundamental Learning and sign up for next term’s classes please visit www.fundamentallearning.co.uk