Wanted man Joseph Morrison

North Yorkshire Police would like to speak to Joseph Morrison, aged 26, in connection with an assault and are asking for your help in locating him.

He is known to frequent the Harrogate and Ripon areas.

If you know his whereabouts or have any information that could help officers find him, please call 101 and ask for Paul Schofield.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190185883 when passing on information.

