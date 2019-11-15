/

In pictures: Harrogate Christmas Market 2019

1 min read
Please share the news

Harrogate’s 8th Christmas Market is well underway, this year running from 14 to 17 November 2019, as usual, on Montpellier Hill.

Steve Scarre from the Harrogate Christmas Market organising team, said:

This is the 8th Christmas Market on on Montpellier Hill and once again it has created a magical place.

There are 187 coaches, booked in this year, last year there was 150, but they are spread out, with more on Thursday and Friday.

It wont make it any busier on Saturday and Sunday, we still have the same number of coaches as in previous years.

A lot of of people have already come down to the market and many have told us how much they have enjoyed it.

We are very pleased to put the market on, it is a lot of hard work, but it is worth it. There is a lot of time given by a team of volunteers.

This morning we had a flood, but we managed to get rid of it!

 






Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Wanted man Joseph Morrison

Latest from Culture

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info