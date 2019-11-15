In pictures: Harrogate Christmas Market 2019

Harrogate’s 8th Christmas Market is well underway, this year running from 14 to 17 November 2019, as usual, on Montpellier Hill.

Steve Scarre from the Harrogate Christmas Market organising team, said:

This is the 8th Christmas Market on on Montpellier Hill and once again it has created a magical place.

There are 187 coaches, booked in this year, last year there was 150, but they are spread out, with more on Thursday and Friday.

It wont make it any busier on Saturday and Sunday, we still have the same number of coaches as in previous years.

A lot of of people have already come down to the market and many have told us how much they have enjoyed it.

We are very pleased to put the market on, it is a lot of hard work, but it is worth it. There is a lot of time given by a team of volunteers.

This morning we had a flood, but we managed to get rid of it!