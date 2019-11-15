Cyclist injured in collision on A59 in Harrogate

Please share the news











Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was hurt in a collision in Harrogate this morning.

It happened at around 6.45am on the A59 Skipton Road near the junction with Westmoreland Street.

There was collision between a car and a cyclist – the cyclist was a woman in her 20s and she was taken to hospital.

The driver of the car, a blue Ford Ka, was uninjured.

Traffic Constable Steve James, who is investigating the collision, is appealing for anyone who witnessed it, saw the manner of driving or riding shortly before the crash, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Steve James or email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

