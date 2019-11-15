Assault outside Manahatta bar in Harrogate

Please share the news











2 Shares

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault which occurred in Harrogate town centre on the evening of Saturday 19 October 2019.

It happened in the Ginnel, Harrogate, outside of Manahatta bar around midnight on 19 October – when possibly four males, aged approximately 18 were involved in an unprovoked assault in which the victim sustained a broken ankle, as well as some other injuries.

We’re requesting assistance from anyone who may have witnessed this attack to contact us to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, police are appealing for information about the suspects involved. All are described as young, white, aged around 18 and of slim build. One had ginger hair, the other three had short brown hair.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jess Errington. You can also email Jessica.errington@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190193838.









Please share the news











2 Shares