Three burglaries in Harrogate and another in Boroughbridge under investigation

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following three burglaries in Harrogate and one in Boroughbridge.

Overnight between 10.45pm on Monday 11 November and 3.30am on Tuesday 12 November, a house on Pannal Ash Road in Harrogate was broken into and two cars and their car keys were stolen. The stolen vehicles are a Grey 17-reg Peugeot 3008 and a grey 16-reg VW Golf. The Golf was later recovered nearby.

Around the same time, offenders gained access to a house on Hill Rise Avenue, Harrogate by accessing a lock on the door through the letter box and two laptops and a purse were stolen.

Between 11.30pm on Tuesday 12 November and 7.15am on Wednesday 13 November a house on Hookstone Drive was broken into via bi-folding doors at the rear of the property and a grey 65-reg Mercedes-Benz G Class, its car keys and a wallet were stolen.

Boroughbridge, between 7.40am and 6.25pm on Tuesday November, a property was broken into on Horsefair was broken into via a locked window and two iPads, a £950 Mulberry bag, a passport and spare car keys were stolen.

Police are appealing for information, in particular, they want to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious people or vehicles or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage taken in each area at the time.

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigations or has seen, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Please call 101, select option 2 and ask for Elizabeth Estensen. You can also email Elizabeth.Estensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote relevant the following reference numbers when providing information if it relates to a specific incident:

12190208398 – Pannal Ash Road

12190208505 – Hill Rise Avenue

12190209005 – Hookstone Drive

12190208834 – Horsefair, Boroughbridge









