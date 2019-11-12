Safehands Day Nursery sold to Just Childcare

Please share the news













Safehands Day Nursery has been sold to Just Childcare.

Just Childcare operates a number of nurseries in the area, including Little Dragons, Play Away Harrogate, Tiny Teapots and Woodlands.

The nursery operates from an old Edwardian property, in the Duchy area of Harrogate, with a capacity for 70 children.

David Johnson, CEO at Just Childcare said: 2019 has been an exciting year for the group and we are absolutely delighted to welcome Safehands Day Nursery to the Just Childcare group. The nursery has an excellent reputation in the area and is in a great location that compliments the other four settings we have in Harrogate. We can’t wait to get to know the team at Safehands Day Nursery and work with them to further enhance the success of their setting.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has completed on the sale of Safehands Day Nursery.

Just Childcare is an expanding national operator with a portfolio of 60 settings. The business has been sold by Fiona Stevens says she is looking forward to spending more time with her growing family as a result of the sale.

Fiona Stevens said: I feel incredibly proud of what I have achieved over the years, I have worked with some amazing staff who have supported the nursery to become the success that it is today, but now I am looking forward to taking early retirement and spending some much needed time with my family.

Vicky Marsland, Business Agent at Christie & Co said: It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Fiona throughout the process and I commend her on her hard work and professionalism keeping up with the process, whilst caring for her three young boys. I sincerely wish Fiona and her family are able to move on to the next chapter in their life now that their business is in the capable hands of Just Childcare, offering a range of new opportunities to the staff, parents and children at Safehands Day Nursery. Thank you to all the team at Just Childcare for your hard work throughout and a final thanks to solicitors involved; Clarke Willmott LLP in Manchester who acted on behalf of the sellers and Gateley PLC, Manchester, who acted for the purchasers.