Light up a Life for Martin House this Christmas

Please share the news











1 Share

People have the chance to remember their loved ones while helping to support Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People with its annual Light up a Life appeal.

Light up a Life gives people the chance to make a dedication in memory of family or friends, in return for a donation to the hospice.

Mark Clayton, chaplain at Martin House, said: As the year draws to a close, with all the festivities that brings, it’s a natural time for us to remember both the children and adults we love who are no longer with us. Making a Light up a Life dedication is a way to celebrate the life of a loved one, while making a difference to the children and young people supported by Martin House.

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, along with their families. Its care includes respite stays, emergency care, end of life care and bereavement support for families.

Everyone who makes a dedication will receive a personalised Light up a Life keepsake card, with a pop-out bauble to hang on their Christmas tree.

Their loved one will also be included in the Martin House Books of Dedication, which go on display at St Mary’s Church, Boston Spa; Beverley Minster; St Mary’s Church, Whitby; Holy Trinity Church, Skipton, and Bradford Cathedral.

Dedications can also be made online at www.martinhouse.org.uk/lightupalife, which will appear on its virtual memory tree.

Martin House will also hold three Light up a Life services, at St Mary’s Church on Tuesday 3rd December, Bradford Cathedral on Wednesday 4th December, and Holy Trinity Church on Thursday 5th December. All services start at 7pm.

Dedications can be made online, by calling 01937 844569 or by filling in a dedication form, available from Martin House or one of its 13 charity shops around the region.









Please share the news











1 Share