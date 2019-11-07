Award winning author visits Willow Tree Primary School

Please share the news











On Tuesday 5 November 2019, award-winning author Andy Stanton, writer of the Mr Gum books, visited pupils in years 3 and 4 at Willow Tree Community Primary School to speak to the children about his new book: ‘Paninis of Pompeii’.

Known for his hilarious humour and quirk quips, Mr Stanton was an instant hit with the children, providing plenty of laughter and a valuable insight into the world of writing. After the informative session, the children had the opportunity to meet the author themselves and leave with a cherished signed copy of his new book.

Year Four teacher Helen Winter states: It was lovely to see the children so engaged with Andy’s talk. His humour really resonates with the children and sparks their imagination. The children couldn’t wait to get started on his book!

The author visit by Andy Stanton continues Willow Tree Community Primary School’s commitment to raising the profile of reading for pleasure amongst young children. Earlier on this year, critically acclaimed writer Aisha Bushby visited the school to talk about her book ‘A Pocketful of Stars’ which was recently nominated for the Carnegie Greenaway Medal.

The reading enthused school continues to strengthen their links with the local community, independent bookstores and other committees such as The Harrogate Children’s Book Group which allow these wonderful events to happen.

On the 9 January, multiple award-winning author Tom Palmer will be visiting the school for the day, in what promises to be day to inspire all.









