Mark Sewards, Labour's Candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough
Mark Sewards, Labour's Candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough
/

Harrogate & Knaresborough Labour Party nominate their candidate for the General Election

1 min read
Please share the news
  • 44
    Shares

Mark Sewards has been nominated as the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Harrogate and Knaresbrough in the December 2019 General Election.

Chris Watt, Vice-Chair of Harrogate & Knaresborough Labour Party, said:

After doubling the Labour vote in 2017 and coming within a whisker of beating the LibDems into second place in 2017, local Labour Party members were keen to ask Mark to be our candidate once again and we are delighted that he was so keen to accept.

He is committed to improving our public services, protecting our green belt, including the Nidd Gorge, from development and sorting out our decrepit local rail services.

Countless local people have said how impressed they’ve been with Mark when they’ve met him on the doorstep and we are looking forward to supporting him in putting Labour’s positive message of chsnge in the coming weeks.

 





Please share the news
  • 44
    Shares
  • 44
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Harrogate police
Previous Story

Six teenagers arrested following car theft after taking keys from property

Next Story

BNL doubles Thailand manufacturing facility

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info