Harrogate & Knaresborough Labour Party nominate their candidate for the General Election

Mark Sewards has been nominated as the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Harrogate and Knaresbrough in the December 2019 General Election.

Chris Watt, Vice-Chair of Harrogate & Knaresborough Labour Party, said:

After doubling the Labour vote in 2017 and coming within a whisker of beating the LibDems into second place in 2017, local Labour Party members were keen to ask Mark to be our candidate once again and we are delighted that he was so keen to accept.

He is committed to improving our public services, protecting our green belt, including the Nidd Gorge, from development and sorting out our decrepit local rail services.

Countless local people have said how impressed they’ve been with Mark when they’ve met him on the doorstep and we are looking forward to supporting him in putting Labour’s positive message of chsnge in the coming weeks.