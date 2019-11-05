Two high value bikes taken during Harrogate burglary

Please share the news











North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after two high value bicycles were stolen during a burglary in Harrogate.

It happened at a flat on West Park between 4pm and 4.30pm on Monday 4 November 2019 when two bicycles, which had been securely locked outside the flat in a communal area, were stolen.

The stolen bicycles are:

A distinctive Wilier Cento1SR bike (pictured) with a unique mixture of paint and logos. It has Mavic Cosmic carbon wheels, Sram Force 22 chainset and Sram Red electronic gears and Pro stem.

A Pinnacle Dolomite bike (pictured) in all black with a Shimano 105 hydraulic Groupset, a Tour of Flanders sticker on the top tube and padded bar tape in black. It also has Hunt aero wheels and Richey WRC bars and stem.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers would like to speak to a male who was seen in the area at the time dressed in dark clothing with his jacket hood pulled up over a cap.

The male’s jacket was described as dark blue or black with white detailing on the sleeves. Prior to the burglary he was carrying a crutch and after the burglary he was seen heading towards Oxford Terrace via Tower Street and the Council Car Park with two bikes either side of him.

Officers are appealing to anyone who has any dash-cam or CCTV footage taken in the area the time which may have captured a male matching the description above or who has been offered the bikes for sale to contact them.

Anyone who has information or witnessed suspicious activity is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. You can also email Eleanor.Harder@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

