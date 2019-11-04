Recycled artwork unveiled at Harrogate library

Please share the news













Harrogate library is the new home of a fascinating piece of art made by pupils of Harrogate’s Brackenfield School.

The piece, which has been made entirely from recycled material, is now providing a stunning display in the library.

The work, Plastics in the Ocean, is the creation of sisters Beatrice, Eliza and Theadora Haddow, who are pupils at the school. They were inspired by Sir David Attenborough’s TV programme about the issue of plastic in the world’s seas and scoured their home for plastics they could reuse to create the art.

Headteacher Nicola Matthews said: It is a really well thought through piece. They showed me the work and I said it is so good it needs to be shared with lots of people, so the library is an excellent location. The sisters are very passionate about the subject and wanted to spread the word. They delivered an assembly on single-use plastics and we are trying to get rid of those in school.

The sisters’ enthusiasm for the subject is such that Beatrice, the eldest, has been made eco captain for the school, a new role created to represent ecological concerns on the school council.

Harrogate’s Mayor, Cllr Stuart Martin, and his wife, April, unveiled the artwork alongside the sisters and the chair of North Yorkshire County Council, Cllr Jim Clark, on Monday, 4 November.

The work will be on permanent display in the library.