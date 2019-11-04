/

Killinghall development of a new convenience store has the support of 83% of locals

Dynamic Capital Killinghall Ltd’s proposal for a new convenience store in Killinghall has moved a step closer with the submission of a detailed planning application to Harrogate Borough Council. Over 83% of local residents backed the plans during a recent consultation, with many saying it would provide shopping choice locally and create much-needed jobs.

2 mins read
Start


Please share the news

Dynamic Capital Killinghall Ltd’s proposal for a new convenience store in Killinghall has moved a step closer with the submission of a detailed planning application to Harrogate Borough Council.

Over 83% of local residents backed the plans during a recent consultation, with many saying it would provide shopping choice locally and create much-needed jobs.

The plans would see The Three Horseshoes public house on Ripon Road, Killinghall, demolished and redeveloped into a new convenience store and four two-bedroom apartments.

Around 15 full- and part-time jobs would be created for local people in the convenience store, which would include an ATM and be open between 7am and 11pm.

A spokesperson from Dynamic Capital Killinghall Ltd said:

We are delighted with the response to our plans and have now submitted the application.

During our consultation with the local community, a vast majority of 83% of respondents supported the scheme. In total, 161 people provided their views and 135 were in favour the scheme.

It’s clear that our proposals are in-step with the feeling of the local community. Our application would provide welcome shopping choice for Killinghall and create around 15 full- and part-time jobs for local people.

Dynamic Capital Killinghall Ltd would like to thank all of the stakeholders, businesses and residents who provided their views on the proposals.

The planning application will be decided by Harrogate Borough Council in the next few months.

Anyone who would like to find out more details about the planning application can contact a member of the project team on the Freephone information line number, 0800 298 7040.





Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Tags:

You might be interested in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Harrogate Stray Bonfire makes a profit of just £650, but there is still time to support it and help secure its future

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info