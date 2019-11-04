Killinghall development of a new convenience store has the support of 83% of locals

Please share the news













Dynamic Capital Killinghall Ltd’s proposal for a new convenience store in Killinghall has moved a step closer with the submission of a detailed planning application to Harrogate Borough Council.

Over 83% of local residents backed the plans during a recent consultation, with many saying it would provide shopping choice locally and create much-needed jobs.

The plans would see The Three Horseshoes public house on Ripon Road, Killinghall, demolished and redeveloped into a new convenience store and four two-bedroom apartments.

Around 15 full- and part-time jobs would be created for local people in the convenience store, which would include an ATM and be open between 7am and 11pm.

A spokesperson from Dynamic Capital Killinghall Ltd said: We are delighted with the response to our plans and have now submitted the application. During our consultation with the local community, a vast majority of 83% of respondents supported the scheme. In total, 161 people provided their views and 135 were in favour the scheme. It’s clear that our proposals are in-step with the feeling of the local community. Our application would provide welcome shopping choice for Killinghall and create around 15 full- and part-time jobs for local people. Dynamic Capital Killinghall Ltd would like to thank all of the stakeholders, businesses and residents who provided their views on the proposals.

The planning application will be decided by Harrogate Borough Council in the next few months.

Anyone who would like to find out more details about the planning application can contact a member of the project team on the Freephone information line number, 0800 298 7040.








