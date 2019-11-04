Harrogate Stray Bonfire makes a profit of just £650, but there is still time to support it and help secure its future

Please share the news











The Round Table Stray Bonfire has raised just £650 for their nominated charities of Disability Action Yorkshire and Forest School, Knaresborough.

The main costs of the fireworks were covered by CNG with a donation of £4,000. HBC withdraw £3,000 grant support to the event a few years ago. Belzona also donated the wood for the bonfire. This means that the majority of the overheads are covered with donations and the 26-strong team from the Round Table give their time for free.

The Chairman of Harrogate and District Round Table, Alan Fisher spoke on social media saying that he was saddened that they hadn’t made more and that it calls into question the future of the event.

The event saw thousands attend, but that wasn’t reflected by donations to the buckets.

The event is also a key fundraising event for the scouts stalls provide. For many of them it provides the biggest boost to their funds for the year. The scouts reported that the takings were significantly down this year.

If you attended the Stray Bonfire please search your conscience and consider donating to 70085, Straybonfire followed by the amount. i.e. “STRAYBONFIRE 10”

