Harrogate County lines drug dealer sent to jail after his trousers fall down revealing his stash

A Bradford drug dealer who was found in Harrogate with over 200 wraps of heroin and cocaine has been jailed for six years and nine months.

Rommel Morgan, 24, of Ilbert Avenue, Bradford, was arrested in February by officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite team – the force’s proactive “county lines” team.

Morgan was sentenced at York Crown Court on 31 October 2019 for the following offences to which he pleaded guilty in September:

Two counts of possessing class A drugs on 13 February 2019: two concurrent sentences of 81 months

One count of possessing criminal property on 13 February 2019 (£200+): 11 months concurrent

Two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply on 30 August 2019: two concurrent sentences of 81 months

One count of possessing criminal property on 30 August 2019 (£615): 11 months concurrent

While patrolling in plain clothes in the Woodfield Road area, officers spotted Morgan who was seen to meet up with a couple and exchange items. As the three separated, Morgan ran off from the officers but ran into a branch, became unsteady and fell to ground. As he did so, his trousers fell down and a number of items fell out, including a package full of 78 wraps of crack cocaine and 31 wraps of heroin, along with over £200 in various denominations. Despite falling, he got up and continued to run, followed by a police who quickly caught up with him. Officers seized the items and arrested him.

While under investigation for this incident, Morgan was arrested again in August following reports of drug dealing on Skipton Road in Harrogate. Officers attended and enquiries led them to a flat where Morgan had been staying.

Officers entered the flat and saw Morgan in the communal area. They searched him and recovered £615 from his sock and after searching the flat, found 57 wraps of cocaine and 46 wraps of heroin along with extensive evidence of drug use. He was arrested and subsequently charged with four counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, and two of possessing criminal property – the money made from drug dealing.

Detective Constable Tom Barker of Harrogate’s Operation Expedite team, said: Morgan’s tactics were classic county lines, travelling from Bradford to Harrogate to pedal his drugs and staying with local people. Drug dealing is causing misery in our communities and I hope this latest case sends a clear message that we are out there watching, you might not see us, but we’re there and we will take action.









