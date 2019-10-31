Goldsborough Hall owners take on the village pub along with team Chez La Vie running the kitchens

Please share the news











Goldsborough Hall owners, Mark and Clare Oglesby have taken on, the once famous, ‘The Bay Horse Inn’ in Goldsborough

The Inn will open its doors on Saturday 9 November 2019.

The historic pub closed back in March and is just completing months of refurbishment – visitors can expect a return of the traditional village pub.

Mark said: Having been an estate village for 1,000 years, the pub and village were sold from the then Harewood Estate back in 1952, so it is fantastic that after 67 years, the Hall and the Pub are once again united. In 1922 HRH Princess Mary married into the Harewood family and moved to live at Goldsborough Hall, where they stayed until 1930 and the village even gets a mention in the new Downton Abbey movie!’ The pub walls are decorated with large framed black and white prints of the village from the Twenties to include those of the Princess and her children enjoying village life. ‘But most importantly of all is the name. The Bay Horse Inn” is named after the famous Byerley Turk stallion, the eldest of the three founding fathers that make up all thoroughbred horse, which was at stud and buried at Goldsborough in 1706.

Tony Fulford and his team from the famous Harrogate eatery Chez la Vie, will be running the kitchen. ‘After the sudden closure of Chez La Vie at The Nelson, Mark and Clare approached me to help them get The Bay Horse Inn back on the map.









Tony said: I’m excited about changing common perceptions of pub food. It doesn’t need to be over-complicated, but I love combining flavours to produce dishes that make people smile. We are creating a traditional pub menu, with some classics, some new twists and some of my trademark favourites.

The refurbishment of The Bay Horse, a Grade II listed 16th century, former coaching inn has been sympathetic to its heritage and includes the double-sided bar, a snug with original stone floors and a wood burning stove and a beautiful beer garden.

Mark said: We wanted to retain the individual character of the pub, to ensure that those who live or work nearby would be proud to call this their local.

As part of the refurbishment five cosy en-suite bedrooms have also been completely refitted to offer all the creature comforts a weary traveller needs. With a range of sleeping options from a 4-poster family room with sofa bed, to 5ft kings, 6ft super kings and twin-bedded rooms. All have wirelessly controlled power showers, heated demisting mirrors in the bathrooms, 50in 4k Ultra HD TVs, induction phone chargers, excellent Wi-Fi and climate-controlled air-conditioning as standard.

The manager of The Bay Horse, Gary Hendrickson explains what he will be serving at the Inn: We have a great range of quality beers on tap including Black Sheep, Theakstons Bests as well as a regular changing guest beer to provide both variety and seasonality.’ The lager selection will include Bira Moretti, Amstel and Coors Lite, sitting alongside Guinness, Malthouse IPA, Aspalls Cider and John Smiths smooth. Fine wines from around the world will be supplied by Bon Coeur based in Melsonby.

The pub will offer an appetising and varied lunch and dinner options that will be prepared fresh daily and at an excellent price. Gary adds: Our food offering will be casual, premium dining combining sharers, pub classics, grills, seasonal meals, and a pizza menu. A great selection of lunchtime sandwiches and a freshly produced children’s menu will also be available.’

The Oglesby family live at the neighbouring Goldsborough Hall, which they have spent the last 14 years restoring into a private historic house you can visit dine and stay in, with a 2AA rosette dining experience and the most luxurious bedrooms.

Following a £500,000 joint refurbishment with Enterprise Inns, The Bay Horse Inn is open seven days a week for breakfast, drinks, lunch, evening meals and grazing in between. Walkers, cyclists, children and dogs are all welcome.

