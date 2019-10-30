Local businesses pledge support to disability charity Henshaws

Please share the news











To celebrate 21 years of Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, businesses are donating £2,100 to support the Centre’s future plans.

Several Harrogate and Knaresborough based businesses have come forward to support a once in a generation opportunity to re-establish the Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre at the forefront of disability support. For 21 years the Arts & Crafts Centre has attracted tourists, engaged community groups, and been a life-force in Knaresborough’s cultural and social prosperity. All this whilst supporting the 150 local people living with disability to express their creativity and grow skills, confidence and independence in one of the centre’s many workshops.

In recognition of 21 years since the centre opened its doors, Henshaws is aiming to get 21 local businesses to help support Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, each pledging £2,100 to celebrate 21 years of the Centre here in the heart of the local community. They currently have support from 9 local businesses and are aiming to get to the magic 21 by Christmas!

All the money pledged by the 21 businesses will go towards the Centre’s capital appeal. Henshaws are aiming to raise funds to increase the number of workshops at the Centre as well as updating the Arts and Crafts Centre to reflect the changes in the people they support; ensuring that they give people with disabilities confidence and choice in their own lives.

Henshaws Major Relationship Fundraiser, Gemma Young, said: In this early stage of our exciting journey we would love get as many businesses as possible to become part of our dream and our ambition, to help Henshaws support even more people with disabilities to express their creativity, cultivate friendships, increase independence and grow confidence. Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre has sat in the centre of the Knaresborough community for decades and we see this as a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the fantastic and generous local businesses across the district.

If you are interesting in getting your business involved, contact Gemma Young by emailing gemma.young@henshaws.org.uk or by calling 01423 799619.

