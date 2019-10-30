Harrogate Town 2 – 1 Barnet

Please share the news











3 Shares

Ten man Harrogate Town had to survive a desperate late onslaught from Barnet before they could stretch their unbeaten run to ten.

Town fielded the same side that defeated Aldershot last Saturday, which meant that Connor Hall is still sidelined through injury.

A cagey opening from both sides meant that it was nine minutes before there was an attempt on goal, a shot from the “Bees”, Simeon Akinola, which sailed past the Town goalpost.

However, on the quarter hour, Town opened the scoring.

Mark Beck was unable to convert a low cross from Jack Muldoon at the far post but he was able to square the ball to Jack Diamond whose shot was deflected for a corner.

George Smith’s corner caused appeals for handball from the Town forwards, but eventually the ball fell to Muldoon who shot past Scott Loach for the opener.

Four minutes later, Town made it two when Diamond gained possession in midfield and found the overlapping George Smith on the left who raced into the box and gave Loach no chance with a powerful left foot drive.

Town appeared to be in complete control of the game, but a moments lack of concentration nine minutes before the break opened the door for the Bees.

A cross from the left found David Tutonda in space and James Belshaw was unable to keep out his low drive.

This rejuvenated Barnet and they finished the half on the front foot.

The second period opened in similar vein and Dan Sweeney headed a searching centre from Harry Taylor over Belshaw’s bar.

The Bee’s were having the lion’s share of possession and Belshaw had to save a shot from Mauro Vilhete at the foot of the post.

A couple of good runs from Brendan Kiernan eased the pressure and Simon Weaver brought on George Thomson and Jon Stead to steady the ship.

Unfortunately, Stead’s participation only last four minutes as he was red carded for a wild challenge on Sweeney and in the ensuing melee, Alex Bradley was booked for a push on Bee’s skipper, Callum Reynolds.

For the remainder of the match, which included six minutes added time, Town were penned in their own half as the Bee’s sought to equalise.

Belshaw had to make a superb double save and Reynolds blazed high over the bar.

The visitor’s mainly took the aerial route, but the Town defence, ably marshalled by Warren Burrell, which earned him the Man of the Match award for the second game running, held firm and gained Town another three points in their push for promotion.

Town, Belshaw, Fallowfield, W Smith, Burrell, G Smith, Falkingham, Bradley, Kiernan(Thomson 71), Diamond(Emmett 87), Muldoon(Stead 74), Beck.

Unused subs, Cracknell, Taylor. Man of the Match, Burrell

Scorers, Muldoon 15, G Smith 19. Sent Off, Stead, Booked Bradley

Barnet,

Loach, Alexander, Johnson, Reynolds, Dunne, Akinola, Taylor, Vilhete, Elito(Walker 80), Tutonda, Sweeney.

Unused subs, Matrevics, Fonguck, Syla, Mason-Clark

Scorer, Tutonda 36. Att.1121(inc 102 away)

Referee M Woods









Please share the news











3 Shares