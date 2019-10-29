Harrogate Homeless Project – Pop Up Shop is back

Please share the news











Harrogate Homeless Project (HHP) has some exciting news! From Monday 4 November through to Saturday 16th November, we will be holding another Pop Up Shop in the Victoria Centre to raise vital funds for the Project, following the success of our 3 day Pop Up Shop earlier in the year.

The shop will be open from 10am – 3pm, Monday – Saturday (closed on Sundays), except for the final day on Saturday 16th November when we will close at 1pm.

The shop will stock a wide range of goods including men’s women’s and children’s clothes, shoes and accessories, bric-a-brac, household items, toys and small electrical items, all at bargain prices! We’d therefore be very grateful for any donations of items to sell, and these can be dropped off at the hostel (7 Bower Street), or in a bag labelled for HHP at Bodyshop, TKMaxx, Primark, Marks and Spencers and Verity Frearson.

HHP is very grateful to the Victoria Centre for facilitating this exciting venture and is also receiving support from the Harrogate BID, along with Harrogate businesses including Next, WHSmiths, TKMaxx, Bodyshop, Marks and Spencers, Primark and Verity Frearson.

All of the staff and volunteers at HHP are very excited about the Pop Up Shop, and hope that the public will support it as well as they did last time, when the 3 days raised in excess of £1,500.

At HHP we understand how difficult it can be when things fall apart, and how important the right sort of help can be in coping and recovering. The money raised by the Pop Up Shop will support our vital work with the homeless and vulnerably housed, both in our 16 bed hostel and at our daytime service, Springboard.

For anyone with concerns about homelessness, Harrogate Homeless Project can be contacted on 01423 566 900.









