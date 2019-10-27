Harvest Festival donations help Harrogate Homeless Project

Please share the news













Pupils, parents and staff at Harrogate prep school Belmont Grosvenor have joined together to celebrate the Harvest and support a local charity.

Independent co-educational Belmont Grosvenor School, in Birstwith, Harrogate, answered a plea by Harrogate Homeless Project for food to help with their work supporting the homeless and vulnerable across the town.

The charity, based in Haywra Street, Harrogate, runs a 16-bed hostel in the town, as well as providing an emergency refuge for rough sleepers. The project also runs a day service in the town centre offering food, shower services, activities and support.

Pupils at Belmont Grosvenor – from the youngest in nursery to the oldest in Year 6 – brought in bag and box loads of supplies, including long-life milk, pot noodles, cereal and coffee to hand over to the Project.

The school community at Belmont Grosvenor , which, along with its nursery cares for children from three months to 11 years, has developed a link with Harrogate Homeless Project over the years – raising money and handing over essential supplies including sleeping bags, warm clothing and flasks before Christmas.

Hannah Parker, Charities co-ordinator at Belmont Grosvenor School said the entire school community was keen to help support such a worthwhile cause in Harrogate. Charity workers have visited BGS to talk about the Project’s work in the town.

A Spokesperson for the Harrogate Homeless Project said: The team at Harrogate Homeless Project work incredibly hard providing an essential service across the area to those unfortunate enough to find themselves homeless. Harvest is an important time of the year to remember that many people don’t have access to food in the way that we do and here at BGS we are delighted to support this vital charity. Donations from Harvest Festivals such as the one at Belmont Grosvenor are essential – the food is stocked into our cellars and keeps us going all year round, providing food at our homeless hostel. We are grateful for your support and the support of the Harrogate community.