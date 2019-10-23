Work under way on £15.1m high-speed broadband project

Please share the news











3 Shares

Work has started on a £15.1m investment providing high-speed broadband to public sector sites in North Yorkshire.

The first premises to benefit from the installation of the fibre optic broadband infrastructure are in Selby and Easingwold, where work is under way, with Malton and Pickering to follow later this month.

The project is the result of a successful bid by North Yorkshire County Council and its wholly-owned high-speed connectivity provider NYnet, supported by the county’s seven district councils, to the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s Local Full Fibre Networks Challenge Fund.

The project will provide the same solution of high-speed broadband through fibre direct to the premises to 370 buildings in the education and health sectors in locations across the county within the next 18 months.

The contract to undertake the work was awarded to SCD. SCD Group Chairman Chris Durkan said: We are delighted to work alongside North Yorkshire County Council and NYnet to bring first-class connectivity to North Yorkshire. The roll-out of full fibre across the area will provide major employment opportunities over the coming years and the build will be driven by a local workforce that is genuinely motivated and proud to play a role in such a transformational project. We will work tirelessly to reduce disruption during the roll-out, which will deliver high-speed connectivity to public sector premises across the region.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: Efficient digital connectivity is important in creating and maintaining successful local economies and communities, particularly in North Yorkshire’s rural areas. The benefits of this project to public sector organisations in North Yorkshire are significant. This further improvement to our digital infrastructure will help to deliver national strategies such as the NHS long-term plan and the Department for Education’s programme to boost technology in our schools. More widely, it will also provide gigabit opportunities to private sector businesses and local residents throughout the county.

Scott Walters, Chief Executive NYnet, said: We are very excited to be entering the delivery phase of our new full fibre network, which we are delivering in partnership with SCD Group. This new network will improve speeds and user experience for many public sector bodies in North Yorkshire including schools, GP surgeries, hospitals and libraries.

Other areas where the infrastructure is to be installed are: Harrogate and Knaresborough; Skipton; Northallerton; Ripon; Richmond; Leyburn; Scarborough; Whitby; Thirsk; Tadcaster; Pickering; Stokesley and Great Ayton; and Settle.

Formed in 1997, SCD Group Limited is a Yorkshire-based civil and infrastructure installation contractor. SCD specialises in installing data and other utilities in the public highway for both private and public sector clients. SCD utilises its experienced, Yorkshire-based labour force for its projects in the delivery and maintenance of its installations for several years after installation.









Please share the news











3 Shares