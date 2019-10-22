/

Victim now named in Scarborough murder investigation

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Scarborough have named him as 26 year-old local man Solomon Robinson (pictured).

He was found with serious injuries outside the Town Hall on St Nicholas Street at 2am on Sunday 20 October 2019 and taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the incident including nine men aged 18, 18, 20, 20, 20, 21, 21, 22 and 28 years-old and a 16 year-old boy.

Two have been released on conditional bail and North Yorkshire Police has been granted a magistrates’ extension to detain and further question the remaining eight.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton of North Yorkshire Police said:

We know that is was busy in the town centre at the time of the stabbing and continue to appeal to anyone who was nearby or has any information to come forward.

Did you see a group of males congregated outside the Town Hall? Were you passing through or did you notice anyone acting in a manner that was untoward? Have you seen anything on social media which you think could be linked?

Any information you have could be crucial to our investigation.

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, press option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room or email MajorCrimeUnit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Please quote reference number 12190193750 when passing on information.






