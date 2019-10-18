Call for support for Harrogate and Nidderdale Scouts

Please share the news











Harrogate and Nidderdale District Scouts already has over 300 volunteers but still need more.

Scouting in the area has grown over the years, with new sections opening up across the District. The district covers from Tockwith to Pateley Bridge and every where in between!

However, all groups could do with help from more volunteers, even if just occasional helpers.

Scouts provides young people with skills for life and providing new experiences and opportunities.

The district in particular needs a Secretary. It’s a simple role but one that needs doing. a couple of hours every other month to attend Executive Committee Meeting and take minutes.

There is also a shortage of young leaders. These are young volunteers aged 14-18 years old.

Hannah Cook, District Youth Commissioner said: Seeing young people develop, grow in confidence and tackle their fears is really rewarding. To be able to give these opportunities to more young people we do need more volunteers. Whether it is just 1 hour a month, it really does make a difference to the opportunities we can give. I caught the volunteering bug at 13, 11 years later I am still here and really enjoy it!









