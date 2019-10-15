Reports show “spend now, worry later” culture at Welcome to Yorkshire

Cllr Peter Box, Chair of Welcome to Yorkshire, has published two recent reports relating to the funding of the organisation.

Cllr Peter Box said:

I promised when I became Chair, that the Board and I would operate in an open and transparent manner. I am fulfilling that commitment by today releasing, in full, two reports about Welcome to Yorkshire (WTY).

One report is authored by the former WTY chair, to the political leaders in West and North Yorkshire, and outlined funding options for the organisation. The second independent report by a Local Government advisor and an independent finance specialist was commissioned by the chief executive of Kirklees Council, on behalf of local authorities in the North and West Yorkshire Business Rate Pool, to review the financial position of WTY in order to help inform future funding decisions.

It’s clear to me, from reading both reports that governance and strategic oversight of the operations of WTY have been largely absent. Financial planning was not robust enough which led to a culture of spend now, worry about it later.

These reports provided leaders across the region with the evidence that led to the decision to invest £1 million of public money dependent upon certain condition being met*. Political leaders across the region are clear that continued investment of public funds is dependent on significant change in accountability, transparency and governance of public resources.

The options before us were stark, including the managed closure of WTY. That would have been bad for the region and, obviously bad for the hard-working frontline staff who I have the greatest admiration for. This region needs a dynamic, creative and accountable strategic destination marketing organisation, but it must be one that upholds the same values and governance enshrined in the principles of spending public funds.

You cannot run any organisation – public or private – based on the ‘cult of personality’. Stronger governance, financial planning and a long term, strategic plan are my priorities, along with the recruitment of new Board members and a chief executive. Since taking up my role, I’ve been heartened by the messages of support, including from people who are interested in joining the Board.

I believe we can succeed in rejuvenating Welcome to Yorkshire and capitalise on our greatest assets: the people of Yorkshire, our stunning countryside and coastlines, our towns, cities, dales and valleys.

A vibrant county as diversely rich and creative as ours deserves an organisation that holds the confidence and trust of its Board, staff, customers and stakeholders close to its heart.