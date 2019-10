Please share the news













Police were called at 10.17pm on Friday 11 October to reports of a fight at an address in Baldwin Street, Harrogate.

It is believed that two men suffered slash wounds. Both men made their own way to hospital for treatment to hand and arm injuries which are not life changing.

Officers are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference number 12190188623.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.