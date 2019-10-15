Catterick man rearrested on suspicion of murdering Colburn woman

Please share the news













A 44 year-old man from Catterick has today (Tuesday 15 October 2019) been rearrested on suspicion of murdering a woman from Colburn.

The body of 30 year-old Natalie Harker was found in a wooded area in Brough with St Giles at around 4.45pm on Wednesday 9 October 2019.

The man was arrested that evening in connection with her death and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police have renewed their appeal for information about the incident and are asking anyone who has any information to contact them if they have not already done so.

Detective Inspector Steve Menzies of North Yorkshire Police said: I understand that news of this incident has been unsettling to the wider community but I would like to confirm that we have an experienced and dedicated team working hard to bring this case to a quick resolution. We are working hand in hand with the local Neighbourhood Policing Team to conduct this investigation and offer support and reassurance to local residents within the community. Our appeal remains to anyone who has any information which could assist our investigation and who hasn’t come forward already to contact North Yorkshire Police. This is especially important regarding anyone who knew Natalie Harker and who may have any information about her life and associations over the last few years. We are continuing to support Ms Harker’s family at this difficult time. They have asked us to relay a message that they would like to express their heartfelt thanks for all of the support they have received from the local community and North Yorkshire Police. I would ask again for their privacy to be respected as this investigation progresses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190187139 when passing on information.